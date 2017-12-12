Jax Taylor's Rap Sheet Revealed: A History of His Misdeeds on Vanderpump Rules

Oh, Jax. What did you do this time?

Well, we now all know what he did: Jax Tayloradmitted to cheating on longtime girlfriendBrittany Cartwright on Monday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules. We wish we could say we were surprised, but... come on, six seasons of previous misbehavior is all the proof we needed to know Jax really did sleep with Faith, a former SUR waitress.

Throughout the Bravo hit's history, Jax has weathered his fair share of scandals, including cheating allegations, arrests and stolen sunglasses. (Never forget; the Hawaiian airport probably hasn't.)

In fact, we hear at E' News pop culture police department decided to put together Jax's rap sheet, a rundown of all of his misdeeds since the show premiered in 2013: