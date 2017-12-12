Marvel's Runaways Is a 2017 Teen Dream of a TV Show

Between Riverdale and Runaways, teen TV is doing great here at the end of 2017—especially teen TV based on comics, and teen TV that you can easily call a mixture of something plus a Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage show.

Schwartz and Savage are actually the brains behind Hulu's Marvel's Runaways, which comes from the comic book written by Brian K. Vaughan. There's some of The O.C., there's hints of Gossip Girl (and perhaps a bit of Chuck), and there's also a whole lot of Marvel fun.

What's struck us the most in the six episodes that have been released so far is that despite (or with help from) the super powers and evil parents in some kind of creepy cult, Runaways feels like a true 2017 teenage dream.