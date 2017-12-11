Larry King Denies Groping Allegations Made by Terry Richard

Larry King is responding to sexual misconduct allegations made by Terry Richard.

In a new interview with DailyMailTV, Eddie Fisher's ex-wife claims the former CNN host groped her at a public event on two separate occasions as they were taking photos together.

"Larry King is a groper," she alleged. "He groped me twice. He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn't do anything."

Terry claims the incidents took place in 2005 and again in 2006 at a baseball awards dinner at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

In response to the allegations, Larry's attorney released a statement that stated: "Larry King flatly and unequivocally denies these claims and intends to file suit and prove that they're utterly false."