This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Had One Treat in Mind to Celebrate Her Golden Globes Nomination

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Admits to Cheating on Brittany Cartwright: "This Isn't My First Time Being Caught"
Will & Grace's Eric McCormack Is Hopeful That the NBC Revival Will Finally Break Its Golden Globes Losing Streak
Sometimes there's nothing better than an iced coffee.
That was the treat on Chrissy Metz' mind when E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with her after it was announced that she's been nominated for a Golden Globe for supporting actor in a series for her role on This Is Us.
"I have a full day, but I think I'm gonna get an iced coffee," she shared about her celebration plans. "Goin' crazy!"
Metz shares a category with Laura Dern, Ann Dowd, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Shailene Woodley, and was nominated alongside her TV brother, Sterling K. Brown, who is in the running for best actor in a drama. The show itself was also nominated for best drama, but Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and Justin Hartley were all left off the list of nominations.
"I see the work that they put in every day and the countless hours and the passion and the commitment, and it's frustrating," she says of her costars not being nominated. "Not that they couldn't be happier for us, but it's just frustrating..."
Metz also weighed in on the recent discussion of bullying surrounding a viral video, and you can hear her thoughts in the second video above!
This Is Us returns to NBC in 2018, and the Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 8 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)