Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Admits to Cheating on Brittany Cartwright: "This Isn't My First Time Being Caught"

Later, Brittany called her mother, saying, "I hate him, I should've known better. " And in an interview, she said, "I seriously thought that I was going to marry Jax. I wanted it so bad and the thought just makes me want to cry."

The rest of the cast expressed their disappointment in Jax, with Stassi Schroeder wanting to put his head on a pike, an boss Lisa Vanderpump saying, "I hope Brittany dumps his sorry ass."

And she did, telling Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix she broke up with him after returning to SUR following her trip to Vegas. But at the end of the episode, she admitted to Ariana and Scheana Shay that she had sex with Jax. "I did something really stupid today, it was just a moment of weakness," she said. "I wanted affection, I guess."