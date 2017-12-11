Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Admits to Cheating on Brittany Cartwright: "This Isn't My First Time Being Caught"

Will & Grace's Eric McCormack Is Hopeful That the NBC Revival Will Finally Break Its Golden Globes Losing Streak
Oh. My. Pump. (Warning, spoilers ahead for Monday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules!)
Another season, another cheating scandal for Jax Taylor. After denying the rumor that he cheated on longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with former SUR waitress Faith in last week's premiere, Jax admitted to the affair on Vanderpump Rules' Dec. 11 episode. Is it possible to be shocked and not at all surprised at the same time?
Though he initially denied it, Jax came clean after Brittany confronted him before leaving to go to Las Vegas.
"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," Jax said in a solor interview. "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me." He went on to say that he and Brittany had hit a rough patch (which was seen on their spinoff, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky), which led him to hook up with Faith.
"Brittany and I had been fighting for a long time," he attempted to explain. "There's such so many things. I didn't know she [Faith] was going to say anything. I don't know."
Bravo
Brittany, of course, is devastated. "Rot in hell. At least you can f—king admit it," she said. "I would never do that to you...I hope it was worth it."
The saddest part of this exchange was Brittany sobbing as she holds her dogs. But the most downright depressing? Jax was wearing a Taco Bell sweater while admitting to cheating.
Later, Brittany called her mother, saying, "I hate him, I should've known better. " And in an interview, she said, "I seriously thought that I was going to marry Jax. I wanted it so bad and the thought just makes me want to cry."
The rest of the cast expressed their disappointment in Jax, with Stassi Schroeder wanting to put his head on a pike, an boss Lisa Vanderpump saying, "I hope Brittany dumps his sorry ass."
And she did, telling Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix she broke up with him after returning to SUR following her trip to Vegas. But at the end of the episode, she admitted to Ariana and Scheana Shay that she had sex with Jax. "I did something really stupid today, it was just a moment of weakness," she said. "I wanted affection, I guess."
Still, it seems like the couple is doing OK now, with Jax and Brittany dishing to E! News about a possible wedding in their future.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
