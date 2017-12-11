Dwayne Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Lauren Hashian

Johnson and Hashian, who have been together for about 10 years, welcomed Jasmine two years ago in Dec. 2015. For Jasmine's first birthday a year ago, Johnson sang her "happy birthday" on Instagram.

The actor also has a daughter Simone Garcia Johnson from his marriage to Dany Garcia.

Simone was just named the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador.

"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary," Simone said after the announcement was made in November. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."