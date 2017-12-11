Kelly Ripa Talks Differences Between Ryan Seacrest and Former Co-Hosts Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan

Kelly Ripa has had quite a few co-hosts over her 16-year tenure at Live. First there was Regis Philbin; then there was Michael Strahan; now there's Ryan Seacrest. It looks like third time's the charm, too.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ripa weighed in on her friendship with Seacrest and how it differs from her relationships with her former co-hosts. While she texts and hangs out with Seacrest outside of the show, she didn't have this level of camaraderie with Philbin.

"Regis had a mandate: Absolutely no talking off-camera," she told the newspaper. "He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I'd be like, ‘Good morning,' and he'd say, ‘Save it for the air!'"

Ripa even considers Seacrest "the future of the franchise" and "the future of ABC."