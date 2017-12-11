Ed Sheeran on Hoopla Around Beyoncé's Changing Email Addresses: It Was "Blown Out of Proportion"

Remember when Ed Sheeran mentioned how Beyoncé changes her email address every week? Well, the British singer-songwriter now says the apparent hysteria surrounding Bey's communication and privacy tactics was "quite blown out of proportion."
He recently described the Lemonade artist as "very good" at hiding, going as far to regularly create new accounts to correspond with Sheeran while working on his remix of "Perfect."
When E! News exclusively caught up with the singer at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City Sheeran dismissed the hoopla, explaining to us, "There is someone that I email who gives me her new email." Although getting in touch with the Queen Bey may be a bit difficult, the star is understanding since, after all, she is the highest-paid woman in music.
Sheeran added that working with her on the remix of his single proved that "her talent kinda knows no bounds." As he told us, "She's such a friendly person and super, super talented."
In addition to being blessed by a collab with musical royalty, the singer was recently among real life royalty when he received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Prince Charles for his services to music and charity.
The momentous occasion brought up the question of whether Sheeran would be willing to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials. "If they asked I'd say, 'Yeah, why not?" Ed shared with E! News. "There is no reason not to."
PA Images/INSTARimages.com
As for his actual plans come the new year, Sheeran said he'll be focused on kicking a smoking habit for good. The "Shape of You" crooner quit smoking in May, but said in our interview, "I think that is going to be my new year resolution every year now, because I am not going back to that."
Sheeran also hopes to introduce new healthy habits into his lifestyle by running more and "ridding my lungs of all the filth that was in it."
