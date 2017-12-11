3 Donald Trump Accusers Share Their Stories of Sexual Misconduct on Megyn Kelly Today

Holvey said on the show that when she competed in the Miss America pageant in 2006, Trump allegedly "lined all of us up" for what she thought would be a "meet and greet" with the everyone competing. "It was not. It was 'Hi,' just looking me over like I was just a piece of meat. I was not a human being. I didn't have a brain, I didn't have a personality," she said on the show Monday. "I was just simply there for his pleasure. It left me feeling very gross, very dirty."

Holvey also claims that Trump came backstage on finals night where the contestants were just wearing robes and was allegedly "eyeing" the contestants.