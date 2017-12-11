Garrett Hedlund Gushes Over Mary J. Blige's 2018 Globe Nomination: "She Did a Wonderful Job"

No one is more qualified to sing his praises for Mary J. Blige's Golden Globe-nominated role as a supporting actress in Mudbound than her co-star Garrett Hedlund.

E! News had the chance to catch up with the star after he, along with Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard, announced the 2018 Golden Globe Nominations at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

During their time working together on Dee Rees' WWII film, Hedlund said he saw Blige dedicate herself to her role of Florence. "She stripped off a lot of layers in this film," he said, "so I am happy for her people to get to see her and see everything that Dee Rees did."