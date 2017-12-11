Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher's "Fun" Spirit at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Hollywood came out in full force over the weekend to attend the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi—but Carrie Fisher, one of the series' brightest stars, was noticeably absent. The actress, who died in December 2016, reprises her role as General Leia Organa in the film, 40 years after she played the princess from Alderaan in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope.

Mark Hamill, who returns as Leia's long-lost brother, Luke Skywalker, shared his memories of Fisher in an exclusive interview with E! News. "She's wonderful in the movie," he said. "I always think of her in the present tense, not the past. If she were here now, she'd be giving you the bunny ears, flipping me the middle finger. I mean, she was just fun to be around—all the time!"

Hamill honored her spirit by staying positive. "Instead of being upset that she's not here, I have to remember all the years of fun that she gave me," he explained. "I met her when she was 19!"