Predicting the 2018 Oscar Nominees: How Films Like Call Me By Your Name, Get Out and More Stack Up

We're inching closer to Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

With nominations for some of the most important awards shows already behind us—including the 2018 Golden Globes and 2018 Critics' Choice Awards—we're looking forward to one more big announcement...

The 2018 Academy Awards nominations!

Unfortunately, this year's group of Oscar nominees won't be announced until January 23, 2018, but that doesn't mean we have to wait a month and a half to start at least thinking about them.

With that being said, here are our predictions, based upon the awards show nominations that have already been announced:

Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

The Florida Project

Lady Bird

Get Out

The Shape of Water

Best Director

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Shape of Water, Octavia Spencer, Sally Hawkins

Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Like we said before, the Oscar nominations will officially be announced on January 23, 2018, with the show airing on March 4.

What are your Oscar predictions? Sound off in the comments below!

