Fuller House Season 3 Trailer Has So Many Spoilers: A Proposal, a Pregnancy and a Trip to Tokyo!

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 7:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Crown

Everything We Know About The Crown Season 3: A New Cast, New Time Period and More

A Christmas Prince

Netflix Defends Its A Christmas Prince Shame Tweet (Stay Hurt, 53 Viewers)

Jax Taylor Mugshot

Jax Taylor's Rap Sheet Revealed: A History of His Misdeeds on Vanderpump Rules

Cute babies with dogs alert!

Yes,  you know what that means: Fuller House is coming back! Season three of Netflix's hit comedy returns on Dec. 22, and we have your first look at all the hugs, dance numbers and pregnancies (!) to expect from the Tanner household. 

"Fuller alert: Season 3 has even more hugs, original dance numbers, cute babies with dogs," the trailer above reads, before acknowledging, "After all, it is Fuller House."

But then: record-scratch! And some of the craziness in store in the second half of season three, including a trip to Tokyo, a pregnancy and possibly a proposal! "It is going to blow your mind!"

Fuller House Is Here: Behind-the-Scenes Pics from the Netflix Revival

Fuller House

Netflix

It looks like it's going to be quite the dramatic run of episodes for the Tanner sisters, with DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) donning a wedding dress after seemingly saying yes to Matt's (John Brotherton) proposal...but Steve (Scott Weinger) isn't going down without a fight. "What if DJ really was going to pick me," he says. "This could be our wedding."

Meanwhile, it seems like the house may need to make room for a new baby soon.

"My oven is pre-heated and easy-bake. We're getting pregnant," Kimmy (Andrea Barber) tells Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), so we're thinking Gibbler is going to be a surrogate for Steph, who revealed in season one she can't get pregnant. Fingers crossed!

 

We also get to see some familiar faces, including Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier), who are all sharing a bed together, much to Danny's surprise. 

"Old friends, big changes" indeed!

Fuller House returns on Friday, Dec. 22 on Netflix. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fuller House , Full House , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.