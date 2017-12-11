Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and More React to 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

However, these weren't the only celebrities excited to see their name in their respective categories. Tom Hanks , Margot Robbie , Hugh Jackman , Denzel Washington , Reese Witherspoon all shared their enthusiasm, too. To see other celebrity reactions, check out the following gallery:

"I'm thrilled for the movie, for Steven and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA."

Meryl Streep also released the following statement after receiving a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category for The Post:

"Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King ," she stated. "She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of BATTLE OF THE SEXES, a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of."

Emma Stone , for instance, thanked the H.F.P.A. for her Best Actress in a Motion Picture nomination for her work in the film Battle of the Sexes.

After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards , the stars expressed their excitement over seeing their name on the list.

Niko Tavernise. © 2017 TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION AND STORYTELLER DISTRIBUTION CO. LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



Meryl Streep, The Post "I'm thrilled for the movie, for Steven and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA." Streep said in a statement.

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO



Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies "It is enormously fulfilling to have our show Big Little Lies be recognized by the HFPA in so many categories," the actress, nominated for Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie, stated. "Our entire team is so honored to be recognized, but we are also incredibly proud of the fact that we made a show that exposes the terrifying dynamics of domestic violence and sexual assault and the repercussions of violence against women in our society. The response to the show has been very emotional and moving for all of us as filmmakers. BLL has served as a catalyst for a broader conversation about the power of storytelling to change hearts and minds. That makes us all incredibly proud of the work that we have accomplished."

Craig Blankenhorn/courtesy of HBO



Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies "I am very proud of the work done by everyone associated with the 'Wizard of Lies,'" the nominee for Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie stated.

Article continues below

ALL THE MONEY US



Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World "Thank you so much to the HFPA for this honor. I am thrilled to share this with my dear friend, Ridley Scott, and my new friend, Christopher Plummer," the nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) stated. "This has been quite the journey that I am proud to be a part of. Also, a big congratulations to Hugh Jackman and my fellow castmates from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN."

Neon



Margot Robbie, I, Tonya "Cheers to the HFPA for giving us something to celebrate this morning!" the nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy posted on Instagram. "THANK YOU #itonya #goldenglobes"

Courtesy Fox Searchlight



Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes "Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King," she stated. "She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of BATTLE OF THE SEXES, a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of."

Article continues below

A24



Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press association for this honor," the nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy stated. "I'm very humbled to be recognized for this role—to see the effect this film has had on so many people of all ages has meant so much to us. I feel so lucky to be a part of this world and character that Greta has created so beautifully. I'm thrilled to share this moment with Laurie and the rest of the cast who are so brilliant. Lady Bird is a strong, unique female character—I am just honored to be able to tell her story."

Jack English/Focus Features



Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour "I am amazed, flattered and very proud of my first Golden Globe Nomination," the Best Actor in a Motion Picture in the Drama category stated. "I am also honored to find myself in such company as I am a serious admirer of all the work of all the other nominees."

Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.



Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water "What an beautiful gift. Thank you with all my heart to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honouring this special film and my part in it," the actress, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category, stated. "I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me. Working with Guillermo Del Toro along with this exceptional cast and crew was one of the most extraordinary heart expanding experiences. He is one of the greatest film makers of our time I believe. And I am beyond thrilled that his vision his ingenuity and art work has been recognized in this way.... Thank you with all my heart thank you. I believe in magic and this is a magical thing."

Article continues below

Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.



Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water After receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, the actress stated, "Thanks so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not only recognizing my work in The Shape of Water, but that of Guillermo, our amazing cast and the whole creative team. I'm ecstatic and truly humbled!!"

Niko Tavernise - © 2017 TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION AND STORYTELLER DISTRIBUTION CO. LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



Tom Hanks, The Post "Very happy the work of the others on The Post has been given the attention they deserve," the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) nominee stated. "Thank you to the HFPA."

Glen Wilson. © 2017 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq "So proud to be a part of Dan Gilroy's thoughtful & moving film ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ., which means so much to me," the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) nominee stated. "Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the recognition & honor."

Article continues below

Amazon



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "I'm honored and grateful that the show has been recognized by the HFPA members so shortly after its release! I'm endlessly proud to be a part of our "Marvelous Mrs Maisel" family and thrilled to be in such outstanding company with my fellow nominees," the actress, nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy), stated.

David Buchan/Variety/Rex/Shutterstock



Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird "Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! This is such an incredible morning for everyone involved in Lady Bird!" the nominee for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture stated. "I could not be more thrilled for Saoirse and Laurie, who gave such beautiful and layered performances. Those two ladies are my inspiration, and I am so happy that their amazing performances are acknowledged. Filmmaking is the ultimate collaborative art form, and none of it would have been possible without our entire cast, crew, producers and the incomparable A24 whose unyielding support I am so grateful for. Thank you!"

Netflix



Claire Foy, The Crown "It is such an honour to receive this nomination today!" the Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) stated. "Thank you so much to the HFPA for their continued support of The Crown. I can't express enough what a wonderful project it has been to be a part of, with such an extraordinary cast and crew. Thank you thank you."

Article continues below

Hulu



Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale "Wow what an incredible morning!" Moss stated after learning she had been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series in the Drama category for The Handmaid's Tale. "I already knew that 2017 was a pretty remarkable year getting to work on three projects that I am so proud of—The Handmaid's Tale, Top of the Lake: China Girl and The Square—but to have all three recognized by the HFPA is beyond my wildest imagination. I'm so grateful to them for their continued support and unbelievably proud of ALL of the brilliant artists with whom I got to collaborate on these projects. Special shout out to the incomparable Ann Dowd who deserves all the awards, all the time."

HBO



Jude Law, The Young Pope After learning that he had been nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Law stated, "I'm happy that my work with the wonderful Paolo Sorrentino has been recognised. Thank you HFPA."

Ron Batzdorff/NBC



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us "Good news today from the #HFPA. Thank you so much for this #goldenglobes nomination! Oils to be more honored! Now I gotta get these kids to school," the actor stated alongside a picture of his kids.

Article continues below

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO



Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies Upon learning that she had been nominated for Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie, Kidman stated, "We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and it's cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea. The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated."

Sony Pictures Classics



Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker "I am honoured that our film, The Leisure Seekers has been recognized with this nomination," the Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category stated. "I would like to recognize the work of the two men in my life of this film: Paolo Virzi and Donald Sutherland."

Universal Pictures



Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out "I'm shocked...disbelief... What a surreal experience to be embraced by the community against innumerable odds," the nominee for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy stated. "GET OUT was born out of the genius mind of Jordan Peele to whom I will be forever grateful for believing in me and allowing me to help him tell a story so dear to him. A true once in a lifetime experience. Salute to the cast, crew and King Peele."

Article continues below

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul "The Golden Globes, hooray!" the nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the Musical or Comedy category stated. "What wonderful news on such a snowy day in London."

National Geographic



Geoffrey Rush, Genius "This is good news for Albert Einstein," the nominee for Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie stated. "I believe in science. I also believe in the complexity of humankind. I am honoured to be in the company of fellow nominees who, with their artistry, have strived to define the multiplicity of dimensions in the male experience."

Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME



William H. Macy, Shameless "It takes a good family to be a good father, and I love Emmy and Emma and Jeremy and Cameron and Ethan and Christian and the SHAMELESS family more than just about anything. And maybe anything . And certainly most things," the nominee for Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy) stated. "I'm a lucky guy to get to act with these people."

Article continues below

Sony Pictures Classics



Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name After being nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Hammer stated, "I've been in this business long enough that I know what a big deal it is, and what a great honor it is to get nominated for a Golden Globe. It's an amazing honor. It's great to have your work appreciated and recognized, and I wouldn't be here without Luca and Timmy and [co-stars] Michael Stuhlbarg and Peter Spears, and André Aciman and [screenwriter] James Ivory. It's great, especially when you do something that you're proud of."

NBC



Chrissy Metz, This Is Us "A big thank you to #HFPA for our @NBCThisIsUs nominations!" the nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie tweeted, "We are honored. @goldenglobes."

NEON



Allison Janney, I, Tonya "I am so thrilled to be recognized for the role of LaVona in 'I, Tonya'!" the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nominee stated. "My wonderfully talented friend, Steven Rogers, wrote the part for me which makes it so much sweeter. I'm very proud to be a part of this film and send my congratulations to Margot, NEON and the whole cast and crew for the movie nomination as well. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!!"

Article continues below

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock



John Cena, Ferdinand "Honored and grateful for #GoldenGlobes nomination of @FerdinandMovie...The story of a BIG Bull with a BIG message of being yourself and being PROUD of who you are," the wrestler tweeted in honor of the film's nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images



Selena Gomez "AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness. @katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining!" the singer posted on Instagram along with a picture of her and the actress.

ABC



Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor "There cannot be more wonderful news to wake up to on a Monday morning than this," the Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama) nominee stated. "Thank you to each and every member of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this amazing honour. I'm proud that an optimistic, hopeful and unabashedly ‘good' character like Shaun has resonated with so many. And to David, the writers, producers, cast and crew of "The Good Doctor"—thank you all, and I can't wait to spend the day celebrating with (most of!) you on set today."

Article continues below

Showtime



Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks "I'm truly thrilled and humbled by the nomination this morning," the nominee for Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie stated. "What a surreal experience to be nominated today for a role that I was so lucky to win this award for 26 years ago. I am so grateful to the HFPA for this acknowledgement, and to David Lynch for creating this very special universe and allowing me to revisit it."

USA



Christian Slater, Mr. Robot "I'm overwhelmed by my good luck at being part of @whoismrrobot. To be acknowledged by the #HFPA @goldenglobes is an embarrassment of riches," the nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie stated. "I wouldn't have this character to love and inhabit if he didn't exist first in the mind of @samesmail and find a home at @USA_Network."

Photo by Kerry Hayes - © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved



Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water "It is a huge honor to be recognized with a Golden Globe nomination and for there to be so much love for The Shape of Water." the nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture stated. "I am very proud to be part of this incredible group that brought Guillermo del Toro's beautiful story to life."

Article continues below

Chris Haston/NBC



Eric McCormack, Will & Grace "Greetings from Mexico, where my wife and I are celebrating our 20th wedding anniversary," the nominee for Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy) stated in a video message. "The weather is terrible, but the morning is great. So happy for my Will & Grace pals on our nomination at the Golden Globes. So happy for our writers and our whole crew. My cast mates who I love. We have been nominated 27 times before this over the years, and we've never won. We are 27-time losers, now 29. So, fingers crossed. I love you guys. And I'm amazed at my own nomination. Really. The people I'm included with: Aziz and Anthony, Kevin Bacon, Bill Macy. I mean, these are men that I'm in a macramé group once a week. And so, next week's meeting is going to be tense. It's going to be competitive. See you there, guys. Love to all."

Image Press/BACKGRID



Mariah Carey, The Star "Thank you so much to the #HFPA for the Golden Globe nomination for 'The Star.'" the singer posted on Instagram. "As songwriters, myself and my dear friend and collaborator Marc Shaiman are truly honored. What a humbling experience to be included in this group of amazing songwriters. #TheStar #GoldenGlobes @goldenglobes."

Chris Haston/NBC



Sean Hayes, Will & Grace "Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, writers & producers of ‘Will & Grace' for accomplishing a TV comeback like no other and for receiving another Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)," he wrote. "I'm also SO thrilled for Eric McCormack's Golden Globe nomination as well, proving once again the incredible talent he brings to the show."

Article continues below

Starz



Caitriona Balfe, Outlander "I am so thrilled to be nominated for the portraying the fierce and courageous ‘Claire' in Outlander," the nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) stated. "This role has been a dream to play, a woman who loves and fights with equal ferocity, whether it is against the patriarchy or for the safety of her family. I am so lucky to work alongside the most talented group of actors, writers, designers and crew who inspire me everyday to be the best I can be. Congratulations to Maggie, Elizabeth, Claire and Katherine, women who's work I have such respect and admiration for and thank you once again to the HFPA for their continued support."

FX



Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan "It was wonderful to find out about the Golden Globe nomination this morning," the Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie nominee stated. "It was truly great to work with the brilliant Ryan Murphy to tell the story of Joan and Bette. It was an honor to embody the legendary Joan Crawford. Even though is a period piece, their stories and the issues that they faced are as relevant today as they were at the time. Congratulations to everyone who worked on the show and all the other nominees."

ABC



Anthony Anderson, black-ish "I'm humbled to be recognized by the HFPA but I'm most proud of the work that we all are doing on black-ish and most honored that the team effort is being acknowledged with a ‘best show' nomination" the nominee for Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy) stated. "Thank you all who support and watch our show!"

Article continues below

June Pictures



Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project "My career has been enriched by international projects, film festivals and foreign releases so I am particularly grateful to be recognized by the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for Sean Baker's film, 'The Florida Project,' a film which I am very proud of," the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture nominee stated.

Beth Dubber/Netflix



Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why "Words cannot express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the HFPA this morning for portraying ‘Hannah Baker,' a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand," the nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) stated. "Hannah's story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, and all of our tremendous producers...and to our incredibly talented cast - who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life. Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in 13 Reasons Why. I'm forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect and grace to such a powerful character."

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix



David Harbour, Stranger Things "Thank you HFPA for the great honor of being nominated for a supporting TV actor Golden Globe award this year, and for nominating STRANGER THINGS in the best TV drama category as well," the nominee stated. "It's gratifying to be seen for my work and to be in a category with such esteemed colleagues. The work I do on ST has been the most satisfying of my career, due to the brilliance of all departments but of course most especially the writing and directing of the Duffer Brothers and the directing and producing of Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen and the generous license to play that Netflix gives us. My co-stars are all so inspired and inspiring to work with on a daily basis, and I surely wouldn't be nominated without the special chemistry I had this past season with Millie, Winona, Finn, Noah, Sean, Paul and all the rest. Their work makes me shine. They make it easy for David and Hopper to look good."

Article continues below

Sony Picture



Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver "I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS! Violetta woke me up this morning telling me I was nominated for a GOLDEN GLOBE for baby driver!!! I kept asking if I was still dreaming," the nominee for Best Actor in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category tweeted. "Honestly never expected this would happen for me. Thank you HFPA and Edgar Wright and Sony pictures! Wow wow wow."

John Shearer/WireImage



David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies "We're honored and flattered," the co-creator stated. "Truly, it's been a great ride. Especially thrilled to see the cast so recognized. Quite a group."

Netflix



Alison Brie, GLOW After being nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy), Brie stated, "I am so honored and proud to be nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. GLOW has been such a labor of love and I'm very excited that THE DISASTER ARTIST and THE POST also got recognized this morning."

Article continues below

FX



Pamela Adlon, Better Things "I've been acting most of my life and I'm extremely honored," the nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy) stated. "Thank you so much, HFPA. This is a Chanukah miracle."



Sony Pictures Classics



Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name "WOW! I'm floored. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this recognition," the nominee for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) stated. "I'm humbled to be sharing this acknowledgement with my co-star and friend Armie Hammer—and to be included alongside actors I have looked up to and studied closely—it's just a massive honor! I am tremendously thankful to our director and captain Luca Guadagnino for giving me this opportunity, and for telling this story that has touched so many people."

Alex J. Berliner / ABImages via AP Images



Jordan Peele, Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum, Get Out "We are thrilled by the recognition for the film, and most especially for Daniel Kaluuya, this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," the producers of the film stated. "Congratulations to Daniel and our cast and crew, who all worked so hard on bringing this film to life. We are also grateful to feel so supported by fans and audiences who continue to champion the film."