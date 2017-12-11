Christopher Plummer Receives Golden Globe Nomination for Kevin Spacey Role

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 6:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Taylor Swift: Look What 2017 Made Her Do

2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Once Gave 14 of His Best Friends $1 Million Each, Rande Gerber Says

James Corden & Julia Carey, 2017 Emmys, Couples

James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

After replacing Kevin Spacey in the eleventh hour, Christopher Plummer has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in All the Money in the World; Plummer is competing in the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category against The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe, Call Me by Your Name's Armie Hammer, The Shape of Water's Richard Jenkins and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Sam Rockwell. Spacey had completed filming the historical drama months before he was accused of sexual misconduct in October; director Ridley Scott recast the role of the role of J. Paul Getty in November and completed re-shooting in nine days total. Ridley's re-shoots cost millions—but he did so with the blessing of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As promised, All the Money in the World is still on track for its Dec. 25 release.

Scott received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director, competing with Guillermo del Torro (The Shape of Water), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) and Steven Spielberg (The Post). Michelle Williams, who plays Gail Harris in All the Money in the World, received a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama nomination alongside Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Meryl Streep (The Post).

2018 Golden Globes Nominations: The Full List

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sony Pictures

Spacey has denied some of the accusations against him, adding that he will seek unspecified "treatment." Netflix has since fired the actor from the popular political drama House of Cards.

Many in Hollywood have been distancing themselves from Spacey in recent months. "This doesn't do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong," Williams told Entertainment Weekly of his recasting. "And it sends a message to predators: You can't get away with this anymore. Something will be done." The actress, 37, added, "I'm so very proud to be a part of this; we're all here for Ridley. When this idea was hatched I immediately started to feel better."

Ridley could hear the clock ticking, so he didn't waste a moment. "There's no time for pondering," he said with a smile. Sometimes you've got to lay down the law. You have to!"

NBC will broadcast the 2018 Golden Globes live, coast-to-coast, on Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Kevin Spacey , Movies , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.