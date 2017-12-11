2018 Golden Globe Nominees Film Snubs and Surprises: Wonder Woman, Jordan Peele and More

While some stars are waking up to a 2018 Golden Globes nomination, others surprisingly did not make the cut.
As Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stoneannounced this year's group of TV and movie star contenders for a 2018 golden statue on Monday morning, as is the case every year, there were a few snubs and surprises.
Among the contenders were The Post co-stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, breakout Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet and I, Tonya mother-daughter duo Allison Janney and Margot RobbieHowever, among the sea of star-studded names, some were noticeably missing while others were a bit unexpected.
Here's a breakdown:
Warner Bros.
Snubs
Jordan Peele: The Get Out director and writer was not nominated for his work on the acclaimed film, despite the fact that the movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and the film's lead star Daniel Kaluuya was recognized for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
Sebastian Stan: The I, Tonya actor was not recognized for his portrayal of Tonya Harding's controversial ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly. However, his co-stars Robbie and Janney did receive nods.
Wonder Woman: Despite it being one of the highest-grossing films of 2017, Patty Jenkins's critically acclaimed film was entirely left out of the nominations.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Nicole Rivelli
The Big Sick: Despite becoming one of the highest grossing indie films of the year, Kumail Nanjiani's romantic comedy didn't get any love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Jake Gyllenhaal: The actor's portrayal of a Boston Marathon bombing victim who lost his legs in Stronger stood out to critics, but failed to garner him—or the film—any nods.
Tiffany Haddish: The comedian has been hailed ever since her breakout performance in Girls Trip, but the actress did not make the cut for a nomination.
The Florida Project: Despite its high acclaim, Sean Baker's comedy-drama was honored solely with a Best Supporting Actor nod for Willem Dafoe.
Sony Pictures
Surprises
Christopher Plummer: The actor's nomination is a bit unexpected considering he replaced the film's former lead star, Kevin Spacey at the last minute, leaving just a few weeks to reshoot before the Dec. 22 debut date. Needless to say, the Best Supporting Actor nomination speaks to Plummer's talent all the more.
Denzel Washington: While Roman J. Israel released to mixed reviews from critics, Washington's performance was consistently hailed.
The 75th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET.