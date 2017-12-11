A Look Back at Margot Robbie's 2017 Red Carpet Style

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 6:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Emma Stone

A Look Back at Emma Stone's 2017 Award Season Style

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The Surprising Way Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Uses Blush

ESC: Hostess Gift Guide

Gift Ideas for the Hostess With the Mostest

2017 Governors Awards, Margot Robbie

Steve Granitz/WireImage

With first-time nominations come major, red-carpet moments. 

And you can bet Margot Robbie will not disappoint. 

The actress, lauded for her turn as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, will be one to watch this award season. The Australian actress never ceases to surprise—she'll show up to one red carpet in a Victorian-esque, high-neck floral gown and then to another in an ensemble that masterfully mixes both leather and embellishments. So far, she does not seem to favor one designer over another, which makes her so fun to follow. She can wear anything!

Earlier today, Robbie earned a Golden Globe nomination, going up against Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Saiorse Ronan and Emma Stone.

Margot Robbie's Best Looks

Of course, if she wins big this upcoming award season, designers and brands will be lining up to sign her for endorsement deals. Until then, let's relish in the actress' diverse, ever-evolving red carpet style. 

ESC: Margot Robbie

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Margot the McQueen

If we were in the Suicide Squad star's style squad, we'd be true goals! Especially if we dressed equally as edgy as Robbie's silver-speckled Alexander McQueen gown worn at the film's world premiere at The Beacon Theatre. 

Margot Robbie, ELLEs 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Simple and Elegant

The Wolf of Wall Street starlet sported some understated glamour in an LBD with fun cutouts at the ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood red carpet. 

ESC: Margot Robbie

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Mix 'n' Match

We love the contrast on the blonde bombshell's floral frock worn to the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards. The textured black sleeves and top create a dark romance next to the summertime-perfect motif. 

Article continues below

Margot Robbie

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Zimmermann

Boho Beauty

The actress took a break from award show glam to support Australian brand Zimmermann (a more casual red carpet staple) at a store opening in London. 

Margot Robbie, Time 100 Gala

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

On the Dot

At the Time 100 Gala in New York, the stylish starlet's Prada gown was a chic canvas, featuring mismatched beads dotted all over. 

Margot Robbie

Marco Sagliocco/REX/Shutterstock

Looking Butter-fly

Robbie stepped on the Goodbye Christopher Robin premiere red carpet in a Versace gown with an array of colorful butterflies. 

Article continues below

ESC: Margot Robbie

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Let There Be Leather

The exact way one should elevate a pair of leather shorts in the winter: with a black turtleneck and a large, dark-red belt. 

Margot Robbie

John Phillips/Getty Images

British Bouquet

The Australian Actress looked like an English Rose in a puffy-sleeved, Brock Collection vestment. Her style at the Goodbye Christopher Robin world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square was truly our cup of tea. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Rocker Robbie

What makes Margot such a style mogul? She can get from prim and proper to effortlessly edgy with no fuss. Case in point: the starlet's Saint Laurent jet-black and green dress she complemented with a red lip at the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards. 

Article continues below

ESC: Margot Robbie

George Pimentel/WireImage

Flower Power

The actress wore a floral-embroidered Erdem resort 2018 gown to the I, Tonya premiere and after-party, brightening up the Toronto red carpet. 

2017 Governors Awards, Margot Robbie

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pretty in Pink and Black

The Legend of Tarzan starlet looked like a style legend in a flower adorned Altuzarra dress at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards. She completed the look with a truly tongue-in-cheek fluffy bag. 

Which look did you like best?

RELATED ARTICLE: Keira Knightley Is All Tied Up and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Margot Robbie , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Red Carpet
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.