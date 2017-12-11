A Look Back at Margot Robbie's 2017 Red Carpet Style

Steve Granitz/WireImage
With first-time nominations come major, red-carpet moments.
And you can bet Margot Robbie will not disappoint.
The actress, lauded for her turn as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, will be one to watch this award season. The Australian actress never ceases to surprise—she'll show up to one red carpet in a Victorian-esque, high-neck floral gown and then to another in an ensemble that masterfully mixes both leather and embellishments. So far, she does not seem to favor one designer over another, which makes her so fun to follow. She can wear anything!
Earlier today, Robbie earned a Golden Globe nomination, going up against Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Saiorse Ronan and Emma Stone.
Of course, if she wins big this upcoming award season, designers and brands will be lining up to sign her for endorsement deals. Until then, let's relish in the actress' diverse, ever-evolving red carpet style.
Michael Stewart/WireImage
If we were in the Suicide Squad star's style squad, we'd be true goals! Especially if we dressed equally as edgy as Robbie's silver-speckled Alexander McQueen gown worn at the film's world premiere at The Beacon Theatre.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE
The Wolf of Wall Street starlet sported some understated glamour in an LBD with fun cutouts at the ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood red carpet.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
We love the contrast on the blonde bombshell's floral frock worn to the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards. The textured black sleeves and top create a dark romance next to the summertime-perfect motif.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Zimmermann
The actress took a break from award show glam to support Australian brand Zimmermann (a more casual red carpet staple) at a store opening in London.
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
At the Time 100 Gala in New York, the stylish starlet's Prada gown was a chic canvas, featuring mismatched beads dotted all over.
Marco Sagliocco/REX/Shutterstock
Robbie stepped on the Goodbye Christopher Robin premiere red carpet in a Versace gown with an array of colorful butterflies.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The exact way one should elevate a pair of leather shorts in the winter: with a black turtleneck and a large, dark-red belt.
John Phillips/Getty Images
The Australian Actress looked like an English Rose in a puffy-sleeved, Brock Collection vestment. Her style at the Goodbye Christopher Robin world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square was truly our cup of tea.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water
What makes Margot such a style mogul? She can get from prim and proper to effortlessly edgy with no fuss. Case in point: the starlet's Saint Laurent jet-black and green dress she complemented with a red lip at the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The actress wore a floral-embroidered Erdem resort 2018 gown to the I, Tonya premiere and after-party, brightening up the Toronto red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Legend of Tarzan starlet looked like a style legend in a flower adorned Altuzarra dress at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards. She completed the look with a truly tongue-in-cheek fluffy bag.
Which look did you like best?
