2018 Golden Globes Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

It's almost time to roll out the red carpet!
Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard announced the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes Monday. The four actors assembled at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, joining Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions Barry Adelman.
The HFPA live-streamed the nominations ceremony on Facebook beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET.
NBC's Today broadcast the second set of categories at 8:38 a.m. ET.
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live, coast-to-coast, on NBC Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the show is broadcast in more than 210 countries and is one of the few award ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Niko Tavernise
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Sony Pictures Classics
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In the Fade (Germany/France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden/Germany/France)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Torro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Torro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Elizabeth Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Wilson Webb/TriStar Pictures
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Pixar
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Remember Me," Coco
"The Star," The Star
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best TV Series, Comedy
black-ish (ABC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Master of None (Netflix)
Smilf (Showtime)
Will & Grace (NBC)
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
The Sinner (USA Network)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Netflix
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, Smilf
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
At 9 p.m. Wednesday on NBC, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing host the two-hour Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special, featuring the biggest film and TV stars, red carpet highlights and fashion throughout the years. The special includes exclusive interviews with Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet and more stars.