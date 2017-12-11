Melanie Martinez Denies Timothy Heller's Rape Accusations Again

In an interview with Newsweek published the following day, Heller said Martinez pressured her into sexual contact in 2015 and that because of their friendship, she was wracked with guilt for years after that night.

"We remained friends for a while, but it was strange, obviously. I think I was invalidating my own experience for so long because she's not a man," Heller said. "Plus, she was my friend, and I sat with what happened in silence because I didn't want to be malicious."

Martinez's fans "see her as this angel who understands them" and that she assumed no one would take her seriously she she "explained what she did," adding, "I've been reading all the #metoo stories, and though I'm obviously in support of the people coming forward, I wasn't sure if my story of being assaulted fit."

"People don't really talk about this," Heller said. "But I know now that assault happens this way all the time. I loved her even after it happened, and I had this sick need to protect her, which I've learned is very common for victims of assault, especially those hurt by their family or friends."

In an interview with TheFreshCommittee.com, posted a day later, Heller said, "I was in denial for a long time that my friend did this to me. I really loved her! So part of me was still protecting her. I didn't do this to hurt her. But I decided to name her based on what her fanbase is like. These are young children, who were looking up to her as someone who is there for them with their struggles with mental illness and depression. As someone who struggles with mental illness first hand, I felt that I could no longer stay quiet about this. I know that now a lot of them are in denial and are choosing to not believe me, but I was in the same type of denial. I loved her too."