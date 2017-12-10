The Walking Dead Midseason Finale Reveals a Shocking Deadly Twist

Well we did not see this one coming.

When we predicted who might bite the bullet in tonight's midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Carl (Chandler Riggs) wasn't even on our list. And yet here we find ourselves facing a future with no Carl at all, because he's been bitten. And according to executive producer Scott M. Gimple on Talking Dead, "it will play out as bites play out on the show."

Typically, 90% of the time, bites play out on this show by killing whoever is in possession of them. So bye bye Carl...eventually.

Gimple explained that he was treading lightly because Carl's not dead yet.