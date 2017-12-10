Outlander Season 4 Teaser Is Already Here

  By
  • &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 6:15 PM

No Droughtlander over here!

Outlander were in for a surprise at the end of Sunday night's season three finale: their first look at season four. Yes, already

The Starz hit drama decided to waste no time, giving viewers a quick tease at what's in store when Outlander returns in 2018. The 20-second video features Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and promises, "A new land. A new journey." 

25 Fascinating Facts About Outlander

In tonight's season three finale, Claire and Jamie reunited with their nephew Ian before heading out on a ship. They found themselves going overboard in a heavy storm, but they washed up on the shore in Georgia alive, if a little worse for wear. 

The 13-episode fourth season, which is currently filming in Scotland, will be based on "Drums of Autumn," the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon's eight-book series, which finds Claire and Jamie attempting to make a home in America. 

 

Outlander will return for its fourth season in 2018 on Starz.

