Jane Fonda Celebrates Her 80th Birthday Early by Raising $1.3 Million for Charity

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 5:44 PM

Jane Fonda

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GCAPP

Jane Fonda got her 80th birthday gift early. 

Ahead of her forthcoming special day on December 21, the soon-to-be octogenarian stepped out at her organization, GCAPP's fundraiser on Saturday night in Atlanta. The evening, dubbed "Eight Decades of Jane," was held in honor of the famous founder's milestone birthday. 

With celebrity attendees like actress Rosanna Arquette, musician Carole King and Fonda's ex-husband, Ted Turner, guests bid during a live auction featuring items like lunch with Fonda and her co-star Lily Tomlin and a visit to the set of Grace & Frankie as well as a dinner at the star's new Los Angeles house. 

Jane Fonda's Best Looks

Jane Fonda, Ted Turner

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GCAPP

As for the evening's entertainment, James Taylor and King serenaded attendees with hits like "So Far Away" and "You've Got A Friend." 

While Fonda got a chance to blow out candles on a birthday cake, we have a feeling one of her wishes was already answered when the event raised $1.3 million for GCAPP, which focuses on teen pregnancy prevention, nutrition and healthy adolescent relationships.

An early birthday celebration indeed!

