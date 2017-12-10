Joe Manganiello Wears Secret Love Note for Sofia Vergara at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 1:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Boyega, Star Wars Premiere

John Boyega Makes It to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere in L.A. After Snow Delay in Atlanta

Chewbacca, Star Wars, Best Aliens

Who Knew Chewbacca Was So Hot Under All That Fur? Meet Joonas Suotamo

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Stars Delight Fans on Global Press Tour

Joe Manganiello wears his heart on his collar.

He and wife Sofia Vergara walked the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday. Later that night, she wore his gray blazer and discovered a sweet secret love note her husband had had printed on the inside of the collar. It read: "I love Sofia."

"When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u," she wrote on Instagram. "I❤️you too @joemanganiello #starwarspremiere2017."

"I love uuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️," she later wrote.

 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Love Note

Instagram

Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello's Cutest Pics

The lovebirds recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Vergara and Manganiello wed in November 2015.

At the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which does not star either actor, Vergara wore a dark, strapless patterned tea-length dress and black, strappy peeptoe platform heels.

See more photos from the premiere as well as pics from other Star Wars: The Last Jedi events.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The married couple brings even more hotness to the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars Premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley attends the Los Angeles premiere in a gorgeous dress with stars on it. 

Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Star Wars Premiere, 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill

Rey and Luke Skywalker have fun at the Hollywood premiere.

Article continues below

John Boyega, Star Wars Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

John Boyega

John Boyega smiles for cameras on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere.

Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker, Star Wars Premiere

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker pose on the red carpet together at the L.A. premiere.

Lupita Nyong'o, Star Wars Premiere, 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o

The actress, who plays Maz Kanata, is a vision in jade.

Article continues below

Kelly Marie Tran, Kelly Tran

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kelly Marie Tran

The actress, who plays new character Rose, looks stunning in red at the Hollywood premiere.

Gwendoline Christie, Star Wars Premiere, 2017

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Captain Phasma sparkles on the red carpet of the Hollywood premiere.

Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC/Randy Holmes

Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill

Kylo Ren, Rey, Captain Phasma, Rose), director Rian Johnson and John Boyega (Finn) unite on the talk show.

Article continues below

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac

The stars attend a press conference at the InterContinental Los Angeles.

Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Mark Hamill

The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, appears at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver

The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with the movie's director, R2-D2 and some Stormtroopers at the premiere in Tokyo.

Article continues below

Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and Rian Johnson

The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with Lucasfilm's president, the movie's director, R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8 at the premiere in Tokyo.

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Adam Driver

The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, poses for photos at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Adam Driver

The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, signs autographs for fans at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Article continues below

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Adam Driver

The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, speaks to fans at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mexico, Fan Event

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley

The actress, who plays Rey, poses for photos at a fan event for the film in Mexico.

Ram Bergman, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mexico, Fan Event

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Ram Bergman, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill

The Israeli producer appears with the director and the two actors, who play Rey and Luke Skywalker, at a fan event for the film in Mexico.

Article continues below

BB-8, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mexico, Fan Event

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

BB-8

The Rebel Alliance's favorite rolling droid makes an appearance at a fan event for the movie in Mexico.

Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, D23 Expo 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill

Luke Skywalker gives Rey a hug at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.

Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio Del Toro, D23 Expo 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio Del Toro

The Star Wars newbies pose for a photo at Disney's 2017 D23 Expo.

Article continues below

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, D23 Expo 2017

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley

Finn stands up to Captain Phasma as Rey laughs onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.

Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro, D23

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro

Members of the cast unite onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley

The actress, who plays Rey, appears at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Orlando event.

Article continues below

Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Rag & Bone Event

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Disney

Mark Hamill

The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, attends rag & bone and Disney's launch of the rag & bone X Star Wars Collection.

Cast members such as Daisy RidleyAdam DriverLupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill and Gwendoline Christie attended the Hollywood premiere. John Boyega, who plays the former Stormtrooper Finn, almost didn't make it after being stranded in Atlanta due to bad weather but happily got there in the nick of time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Vergara , Joe Manganiello , Couples , Life/Style , Star Wars , Red Carpet , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.