James Franco and SNL Tackle Sexual Harassment and Alum Al Franken

James Franco hosted Saturday Night Live and helped the sketch comedy series continue to tackle the growing sexual harassment allegations that have made headlines this year.

The episode also made reference to SNL alum Al Franken's recent scandal; The Democratic announced his resignation as Minnesota senator on Thursday after facing weeks of sexual misconduct allegations.

In a sketch titled "Sexual Harassment Charlie," Franco and cast member Kenan Thompson play terminated employees who apologize to their female colleagues, played by Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong and Leslie Jones, for sexually harassing them.

"I just want to say to all of you that I am deeply and truly sorry for anything inappropriate that I may have done while working here," Franco's character says.

"Yeah, my dad," says Thompson's "Charlie."

"To Janet in particular, I know that I playfully referred to you as my little honey bee and it made you feel uncomfortable and I know now it was wrong and I'm sorry."

"It was gross," Villaseñor replies. "And you're gross."

"Janet, I know that you sometimes, you would walk by me and I would say something like, 'Mmmm, mm!' Then I'd shake my head, do a little dance and ask you not to hurt nobody with that thing. It was wrong. I'm sorry."

The women don't seem too upset with Charlie, calling his behavior "classic Charlie." They even question the decision to fire him, a "sweet old man," and reiterate their disgust with Franco's character.

"It just feel like you guys are going easier on him because he's a charming old black man and he has done way worse stuff," he tells them.

But it is later revealed that Charlie is not who he seems.

