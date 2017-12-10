Adriana Lima Won't Take Clothes Off Anymore for an ''Empty Cause''

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 7:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Crown

Why There's No "Royal Boob" in The Crown Season 2

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Pattie Mallette

Inside Selena Gomez's Relationship With Justin Bieber's Mom

Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano

Rose McGowan Feuds With Alyssa Milano for Supporting Harvey Weinstein's Estranged Wife

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima is raising her standards when it comes to taking off her clothes for modeling gigs.

The 36-year-old Brazilian beauty, who recently walked the runway of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the 18th time and has posed for racy and even naked photo shoots for magazines, revealed her new stance about stripping down in a recent Instagram post.

"I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media," she wrote. "Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body."

"Then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job?" she wrote. "And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/social media/fashion etc imposed.... I thought that's not a way of living and beyond that.... that's not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take [off] my clothes anymore for [an] empty cause.....✨ #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU."

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

She also wrote, "My job puts me in such big pressure to look a certain way. I was thinking, how can we [women] have to carry so much..... I am tired of the impositions, we 'as [women]' can't be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it's not fair for us, to behave, to look......I want to change it, on the name of my grandma, my mother, and all her ancestors that have been labeled, pressured, misunderstood. And has to live according to Society... I will make that change... I will start with me."

Lima's comments spurred questions from fans about her future as a Victoria's Secret Model.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

2017

The model dons a sexy black outfit.

Adriana Lima, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

2016

The model wears thigh-high boots with mismatched sexy lingerie.

Adriana Lima, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2015

The model dons pink lingerie and colorful wings.

Article continues below

Adriana Lima, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2014

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

2014

The model walks the runway in a ballerina-inspired outfit.

Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2013

The model poses with fellow Angels Lily Aldridge and Karlie Kloss.

Adriana Lima, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2012

The model makes a dramatic entrance.

Article continues below

Adriana Lima, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2011

2011

The model showcases an orange and blue look.

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2010

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic

2010

The model is a baller.

Adriana Lima, Most Memorable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looks of All Time, 2008

John Parra/WireImage

2008

The model sports the $5 million Victoria's Secret Black Diamond Fantasy Miracle Bra and a pair of traditional angel wings.

Article continues below

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2008

John Parra/WireImage

2008

The model wears a fur wrap.

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2007

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic

2007

The model sports a festive look.

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2006

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic

2006

The model channels a snow queen.

Article continues below

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2005

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic

2005

The model carries a colorful accessory.

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2003

KMazur/WireImage for Full Picture

2003

The model's wings take center stage.

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2002

KMazur/WireImage

2002

Orange you glad you got to see the model's colorful look?

Article continues below

Adriana Lima, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 2001

KMazur/WireImage

2001

The model is an Angel in white.

Lima had told People last month, backstage at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, that she plans on being a spokesmodel for the brand for two more years—until her 20th year—or "maybe more."

"It's nature. I'm working out, I'm being healthy, so let's see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it," she said. "So let's say 20."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adriana Lima , Victoria's Secret , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.