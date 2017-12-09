John Boyega Makes It to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere in L.A. After Snow Delay in Atlanta

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
He made it!
John Boyega attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on Saturday evening in Los Angeles, hours after tweeting about being delayed in Atlanta. The city received major snowfall on Friday morning, which led Boyega to tweet, "Wow ATL. Looks like no one's leaving! Guess I'll start a family now...."
He then shared with his followers, "Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!!"
But eight hours later, Boyega, who plays Finn in the movie, tweeted he "made it" to L.A., however his luggage wasn't so lucky.
And even after the long snowy day, Boyega showed a huge smile on the red carpet at the premiere!
Check out more pics from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi L.A. premiere and more press tour photos below!
Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley attends the Los Angeles premiere in a gorgeous dress with stars on it.
John Boyega
John Boyega smiles for cameras on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere.
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker pose on the red carpet together at the L.A. premiere.
Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill
Kylo Ren, Rey, Captain Phasma, Rose), director Rian Johnson and John Boyega (Finn) unite on the talk show.
Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac
The stars attend a press conference at the InterContinental Los Angeles.
Mark Hamill
The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, appears at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.
Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver
The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with the movie's director, R2-D2 and some Stormtroopers at the premiere in Tokyo.
Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and Rian Johnson
The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with Lucasfilm's president, the movie's director, R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8 at the premiere in Tokyo.
Adam Driver
The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, poses for photos at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.
Daisy Ridley
The actress, who plays Rey, poses for photos at a fan event for the film in Mexico.
Ram Bergman, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill
The Israeli producer appears with the director and the two actors, who play Rey and Luke Skywalker, at a fan event for the film in Mexico.
BB-8
The Rebel Alliance's favorite rolling droid makes an appearance at a fan event for the movie in Mexico.
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill
Luke Skywalker gives Rey a hug at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.
Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio Del Toro
The Star Wars newbies pose for a photo at Disney's 2017 D23 Expo.
Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley
Finn stands up to Captain Phasma as Rey laughs onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.
Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro
Members of the cast unite onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.
Daisy Ridley
The actress, who plays Rey, appears at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Orlando event.
Mark Hamill
The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, attends rag & bone and Disney's launch of the rag & bone X Star Wars Collection.