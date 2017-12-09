John Boyega Makes It to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere in L.A. After Snow Delay in Atlanta

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 7:49 PM

John Boyega, Star Wars Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He made it!

John Boyega attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on Saturday evening in Los Angeles, hours after tweeting about being delayed in Atlanta. The city received major snowfall on Friday morning, which led Boyega to tweet, "Wow ATL. Looks like no one's leaving! Guess I'll start a family now...."

He then shared with his followers, "Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!!"

But eight hours later, Boyega, who plays Finn in the movie, tweeted he "made it" to L.A., however his luggage wasn't so lucky.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Global Press Tour

And even after the long snowy day, Boyega showed a huge smile on the red carpet at the premiere!

Check out more pics from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi L.A. premiere and more press tour photos below!

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars Premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley attends the Los Angeles premiere in a gorgeous dress with stars on it. 

John Boyega, Star Wars Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

John Boyega

John Boyega smiles for cameras on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere.

Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker, Star Wars Premiere

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker pose on the red carpet together at the L.A. premiere.

Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC/Randy Holmes

Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill

Kylo Ren, Rey, Captain Phasma, Rose), director Rian Johnson and John Boyega (Finn) unite on the talk show.

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac

The stars attend a press conference at the InterContinental Los Angeles.

Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Mark Hamill

The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, appears at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver

The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with the movie's director, R2-D2 and some Stormtroopers at the premiere in Tokyo.

Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and Rian Johnson

The actors, who play Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker, poses for photos with Lucasfilm's president, the movie's director, R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8 at the premiere in Tokyo.

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Adam Driver

The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, poses for photos at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Adam Driver

The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, signs autographs for fans at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Adam Driver

The actor, who plays Kylo Ren, speaks to fans at the movie's premiere in Tokyo.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mexico, Fan Event

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley

The actress, who plays Rey, poses for photos at a fan event for the film in Mexico.

Ram Bergman, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mexico, Fan Event

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Ram Bergman, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill

The Israeli producer appears with the director and the two actors, who play Rey and Luke Skywalker, at a fan event for the film in Mexico.

BB-8, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mexico, Fan Event

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

BB-8

The Rebel Alliance's favorite rolling droid makes an appearance at a fan event for the movie in Mexico.

Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, D23 Expo 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill

Luke Skywalker gives Rey a hug at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.

Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio Del Toro, D23 Expo 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio Del Toro

The Star Wars newbies pose for a photo at Disney's 2017 D23 Expo.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, D23 Expo 2017

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley

Finn stands up to Captain Phasma as Rey laughs onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.

Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro, D23

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro

Members of the cast unite onstage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017 event.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley

The actress, who plays Rey, appears at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Orlando event.

Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Rag & Bone Event

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Disney

Mark Hamill

The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, attends rag & bone and Disney's launch of the rag & bone X Star Wars Collection.

