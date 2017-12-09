Della Reese Memorial Held in Celebration of Touched by an Angel Star's Life

A celebration of life was held for Della Reese.

On Saturday, the late actress and singer's Touched by an Angel co-star Roma Downey took to Instagram to share a photo of the program from the memorial service.

"We just gave Della a beautiful send off," Roma wrote. "She would have loved it. We celebrated her life with love and laughter and tears, great stories and fond memories with music and prayer and beautiful uplifting readings from the Bible. (Psalm 27 and John 3.16) this was a loving memorial fitting for the beloved star she was and a joyful celebration of her wonderful life well lived."