Della Reese Memorial Held in Celebration of Touched by an Angel Star's Life

A celebration of life was held for Della Reese.
On Saturday, the late actress and singer's Touched by an Angel co-star Roma Downey took to Instagram to share a photo of the program from the memorial service.
"We just gave Della a beautiful send off," Roma wrote. "She would have loved it. We celebrated her life with love and laughter and tears, great stories and fond memories with music and prayer and beautiful uplifting readings from the Bible. (Psalm 27 and John 3.16) this was a loving memorial fitting for the beloved star she was and a joyful celebration of her wonderful life well lived."
CBS
The caption continued, "2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Della passed away at the age of 86 in November.
"On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people," Downey told E! News last month.
She continued, "She was a mother to me and I had the privilege of working with her side by side for so many years on Touched by an Angel. I know heaven has a brand new angel this day. Della Reese will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace, sweet angel. We love you."