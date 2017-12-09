Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Won't Run for President

The actor was on The Graham Norton Show, along with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black, and he revealed why he won't be running for election. When host Graham Norton brought up the political speculation, the crowd cheered and Hart told everyone that it's just a "rumor" and not to "clap too loud."
That's when Johnson revealed the "problem" he'd have if he ran for president is that Hart would "sabotage" the campaign.
"So here's the problem, right, it's been very flattering right? That there's been this really interesting uptick in public opinion, wanting that to happen," Johnson said. "But the problem is this guy to my right will completely sabotage the campaign."
Hart's response? "100 percent," he told Johnson. "I would take you down. I don't want it to happen just because it would make you that much better than me."
Jessica Chastain and Rebel Wilson were also guests on the show and shared their thoughts on Johnson running for president.
