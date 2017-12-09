Jordin Sparks Mourns Death of Her Beloved Dog in Heartbreaking Tribute Post

Jordin Sparks' heart is "absolutely broken" after the death of her beloved dog, Miles.

The 27-year-old actress and singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Saturday that her dog has passed away.

"We had to put my favorite boy, Miles, down today," she told her followers. "My heart is absolutely broken. He's been a constant companion and source of unconditional love for the past 8 years. He was more than a pet, he was my friend. It sounds crazy but it's true."

Jordin Sparks and Husband Dana Isaiah Hit First Red Carpet Since Pregnancy Reveal

"I think of the past 8 years and he's in almost every single memory I can conjure up," she continued. "From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak...he was there. And he always knew if something was up with me. He'd jump up next to me and just lay there and be with me. The sweetest ever."

Sparks then asked her followers, "If you can, please pray for my family and for me. The sadness comes in waves and it's overwhelmingly crushing. RIP Miles I love you so much. I can't wait to see you again...I'll have your ball."

Along with her message, Sparks also shared a series of photos of Miles over the years.

This sad news comes just days after Sparks stepped out with husband Dana Isaiah on the red carpet. This was their first red carpet appearance together since it was revealed that they're expecting their first child together.

The couple eloped on vacation in Hawaii over the summer.

Sending our love to Sparks and her family.

