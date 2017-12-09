Khloe Kardashian Camouflages Her Baby Bump With...Camouflage

Well played, Khloe Kardashian.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not confirmed her pregnancy, she has covered her stomach with a variety of outfits while making rare public appearances over the past few months. On Saturday, she opted for the ultimate method of camouflaging her baby bump: With camouflage.

Khloe, who often jets off to Cleveland to be with beau and Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport wearing a baggy camo jacket over a long black top and black leggings. She paired the look with black sneakers and wore sunglasses.