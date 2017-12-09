Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Kiss Passionately During Night Out in Miami

Gimme some sugar, baby!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie couldn't get enough of each other while out and about in Miami during Art Week on Friday.

Kourtney Kardashians's 34-year-old ex and the 19-year-old model, who have been dating for several months, shared a kiss as they dined on some sweet treats while making a celebrity appearance at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami on Friday evening.

Sofia showcased some skin with a white spaghetti strap crop top, paired with black button-up skinny jeans and pointed black boots. She and Scott, who was dressed in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans, were joined at the event by Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Later that night, Scott and Sofia headed to the famed nightclub LIV, owned by his friend David Grutman, and were photographed kissing even more passionately while cuddling in the DJ booth.

Scott and Sofia jetted off to Miami a few days ago for the city's famed Art Basel week. On Wednesday, they were spotted hitting the beach together and spent time with Scott's pals. They later showed some PDA at DuJour's Jason Binn and WellNEST's Miami Beach's Art Basel Kick-Off event.

A source told E! News Scott "only had eyes for Sofia" and that he's been on his "best behavior" during their Miami trip.

On Thursday, they appeared cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow.