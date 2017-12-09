Jana Kramer Opens Up About Recent Miscarriage and Shares a Sonogram

Jana Kramer took to Instagram on Saturday to share some devastating personal news: She suffered a miscarriage, and it was not her first.
The 34-year-old One Tree Hill alum, mother of 1-year-old daughter Jolie, also posted a photo of herself holding a sonogram. The ultrasound picture indicates she was early in her first trimester when she suffered her pregnancy loss, and was likely to initially be able to identify a heartbeat.
"1-3," Kramer wrote. "Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don't want I'm sorry or sympathy. I just don't want to feel alone. And I know I'm not. This unfortunately isn't my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don't tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it's not now."
"For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other," she wrote. "You don't need to feel alone and maybe that's me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I'm here for you...and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it's made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too). And because I don't have all the words to say because I'm knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God, my girlfriend @alittlebitfancy says them for me."
Her friend also recently experienced a miscarriage and wrote about it on her blog.
"I love you guys. #yourenotalone," Kramer wrote.
Kramer did not identify the father or offer more details about her personal life. Her sad news comes more than a year after she separated from husband, Mike Caussin. It was later revealed that the former NFL player had cheated on her "multiple times with multiple women" and spent time in a rehab center to treat sex addiction.
He and Kramer were last spotted together this past April at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, where Kramer threw out the ceremonial first pitch.