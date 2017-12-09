Five Years Without Jenni Rivera: The Moments Her Kids Wish She Were Here to See

Proof Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's Offscreen Relationship Is Even Cuter Than Their Onscreen One
Five years ago, we woke up to the news that singer Jenni Rivera's small plane was missing. We knew little details, but we couldn't have had imaged what was to come.
Fans and family prayed for a miracle, but ultimately the star's plane was found in a mountainous area in northern Mexico that Sunday. Everyone's biggest fears were now a reality, while we all asked, "Why?" and "How could this happen?"
Rivera's Mother Rosa Saavedra bent down and prayed when family gave her the news about her daughter's death.
"I said, 'Thank you, God. Thank you. You lent her to me for that time, and it was marvelous," she told Telemundo's Suelta La Sopa.
Her children have taken on the same outlook and feel so lucky to have had Jenni as their mother. Her hardworking spirit and transparency with her fans, has stayed as core values within her family.
At the time, her eldest daughter Chiquis Rivera was 27 years old, and the mother and daughter duo were not speaking due to false rumors that were spread to the singer. Her daughter Jacquie Marin was 23 and recently married, Michael Marin was 21, Jenicka Lopez was 15, and Johnny Lopez was 11.
But so much has changed for this family in only five years. Sadly, their mother was not physically here to witness and experience any of it.
We recently sat down with Jenni's children and asked them to share what are the moments that they wish their mother were here to see.
ROBSON MUZEL/NBCUNIVERSAL, INC
"I always think of when I have my child, you know. I mean, I just always think of that. Because Jacquie was so blessed to have that, you know? I always think…she was so good. And yea, for weddings," Chiquis explained. "She got to walk you down the aisle, she was there for Jaylah's birth, and I think she's so blessed in that way. Sometimes I'm just like…I don't know, maybe that's why I think about it so much, should I or should I not have kids? But I know that eventually, it will happen."
Jenni's youngest son envisions what his mother would have been like around all of the new people that have entered their world since her death.
"Me, personally, I always think about what it would be like if she had met certain people that came into our lives after," Johnny said. "Like friends and just different people around us. I wonder like with our friends sometimes."
"Or who we are as people today," Jenicka intersects. "Now that we're grown up. I wish she could see myself and Johnny because we're completely different people now."
"I just told her the other day, I wish mom was here to see you guys because you guys are great kids," Chiquis says. "She [Jenni] would be so proud. I know that I'm so proud."
"For me, I wish she could see the type of father that I am because she always expected that from me. It's not necessarily something that I do to make her proud. It's something that I have to do because she's my daughter and I'm just the kind of parent that she'd want me to be," Michael says. "I wish she could see that because if she were here I know, she'd be proud."
The children also revealed to us which mementos from their mother they hold dearest to their hearts.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS
Like her youngest daughter explained, in just five years their lives have completely changed and so have they as people.
Johnny, who is a producer for his mother's music, recently came out as bisexual.
"In that time, I did experiment with girls, tried different things here and there. I still don't know what my preference is personally," he explained in a video along with his sister Chiquis. "But I do know that I love this person a lot, I've been in love with him for about two years now and I'm happy and it's the happiest I've ever been."
Since her mother's death, Chiquis has moved on from her former boyfriend and years later started a beautiful relationship with musician Lorenzo Méndez. The two have been dating for over a year now and the "Horas Extras" star says she's extremely happy.
Jacquie had two more children after Jenni's passing and is currently breaking out as a singer. She's also recently opened up about her weight loss and her newfound healthy relationship with food.
"I feel like a lot of people can relate, I learned that I saw food as a coping mechanism. So if I was stressed out, I'd eat. If I'm sad, I eat. If I'm nervous, I eat. I wish someone would've told me that a long time ago because now I can tie it to my life. I gained weight when I lost my dad and I gained weight when I lost my mom," she explains to E! News. "The biggest tip is to change the way that you see food. It's to fuel your body, not to make you feel better."
When Jenni died, Jenicka had just celebrated her 15th birthday. Today, she's a college student that lives on her own and has a passion for makeup. She shares a lot of her beauty tips on her Instagram account.
Michael has continued to follow his passion for the arts while raising his daughter.
Se acera uno de los días más difíciles... #Dec9th Recordemos a #LaGranSeñora @jennirivera juntos! Damn I miss her. ???? #Repost @bossbeenation ??? Dec 9th, 2012 changed our lives forever. Dec 9th, 2017 we honor her with this special. ?? Saturday, Dec 9th at 7/6c por @UNIVERSO #RememberingJenni #TheRiveras #Universo #BossBeeNation
All five children are currently filming season three of their reality show The Riveras, which continues to break records for the network.
Today, Jenni's children will celebrate the life of their mother with a one-hour special Remembering Jenni, Our Mom, which will air on NBC's Universo on Saturday, December 9 at 7 PM.
"December is always a tough month for us but this year we decided to do something different. Instead of mourning our momma, we decided to celebrate the great woman that she is!! Thank you all for keeping her legacy alive. #JenniVive because of you, we all love Jenni," Chiquis said in a statement.
Here are photos of Jenni's life over the years:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Wreckage of a plane believed to be carrying Jenni Rivera, four other passengers and two pilots was located on Dec. 9, 2012, with no apparent survivors. The singer was 43.
Robert Mora/Getty Images
The celeb stunned at the LARAS Person of the Year Tribute Presentation and Gala for recording artist Vicente Fernandez at the Kodak Theatre in 2002.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra
Mexican-American vocalist gets interviewed by Mario Lopez at The Grove for Extra.
Michael Caulfield/Getty Images
The superstar performs at the ninth Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2008.
Rodrigo Varela/WireImage
Jenni smiles for the camera after autographing a guitar.
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
The I Love Jenni star lent her vocal chords to sing the National Anthem at the Dodgers game in August 2012.
JC Olivera/WireImage
Rivera and her recently divorced husband Esteban Loaiza pose for the camera at the 27th Annual Imagen Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in August 2012.
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Rivera sings to the crowd at the 2012 Latin Billboard Awards.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Rivera showed off her pearly-whites while arriving to a screening of Girl In Progress.
Robson Muzel/mun2
Singer-songwriter poses for a promo ad with her daughter Chiuis Marin for her mun2 show, I Love Jenni.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!