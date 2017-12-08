Proof Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's Offscreen Relationship Is Even Cuter Than Their Onscreen One

You don't need to watch Call Me by Your Name to see the friendship that has grown between Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. (Although, it definitely wouldn't hurt.)

The two co-stars play lovers in the Italian countryside, but in real life, they're just two guys that have grown into great friends.

While on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Party, the actors told E! News' Melanie Bromley that their friendship is "exactly" like their characters.

Armie, being the jokester, added, "Almost exactly—except we hate each other."