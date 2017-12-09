Saturday Savings: Pay Half the Price for Octavia Spencer's Holiday Skirt

You may want to add Octavia Spencer's skirt to your holiday shopping list.

The award-winning actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Melissa McCarthy, and stunned with a Michel Studio sequined skirt from plus-sized retailer Addition Elle, who currently has capsule collections with Jordyn Woods and Ashley Graham. The A-line, mid-length garment features tulle and gold embellishments, resulting in a classy, yet glam look that stole the show.

Pairing with a gold waist belt, sheer top, statement earrings and black high-heel sandals, this metallic-accented ensemble is universally flattering and appropriate for any occasion this season, including your office party, dinner soiree or seasonal cocktail event.

And...you guessed it: It's 50% off. Rather than pay $170 for the sparkling skirt, it's marked down to $85.