J. Lo's Gift to A. Rod Is Surprisingly Practical & More Couple Present Ideas

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Octavia Spencer

Saturday Savings: Pay Half the Price for Octavia Spencer's Holiday Skirt

ESC: Best Dressed, Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley Is All Tied Up and More Best Dressed Stars

Ugg Boots, Ugg Boots Heels

Ugg Boots With Heels Have Arrived Just in Time for Winter

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

They light up your life, and now that you've lit the tree, there better be something good for them underneath.

The pressure to express your love through gifts is on, causing celebs to go big. Million dollar mansions, sport cars, private jets, Cartier bracelets—we're bound to see over-the-top gifts coming from our favorite celebrity couples. But hey, if you've got it, flaunt it, right? Well, lucky for us (read: those that aren't even considering a $50K+ gift), not all A-listers express their love through cash. During 2017, we've seen a number of thoughtful gifts that instantly made us transform into the heart-eyed emoji.

For example, after Jennifer Lopez was spotted with a custom bedazzled Starbucks tumbler (a gift from her manicurist), the internet went crazy. The accessory is a much better alternative to the generic coffee cup that the constantly-photographed triple threat was spotted with prior. However, now that's she sharing her limelight with beau Alex Rodriguez, he needed one, too. The result: a surprisingly masculine bedazzled tumbler, personalized with his name. 

Kristin Cavallari's Holiday Gift Guide

While we may not be able to afford a private jet, we're flying high knowing that a heartfelt gift always wins with a significant other. Check out the best celeb couple gifts of 2017 below! 

ESC: Couples Gift Guide, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

J. Lo's custom bedazzled Starbuck tumbler allows the star to drink her coffee in style, so we can't blame Alex Rodriguez for wanting one, too. Thinking about his and her coffee tumblers? If you're DIY-inclined, you can bedazzle two plain tumblers. Or, you can purchase a sparkling mug that you can personalize for the same thoughtful approach.

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

Zazzle

Similar: Silver Faux Glitter Travel Mug, $26.35

ESC: Couples Gift Guide, Russell Wilson, Ciara

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Not the best cook? Russell Wilson's gift to Ciara is a thoughtful solution. To celebrate the singer's 32nd birthday, the football player arranged for a personal chef to come to their home and teach them how to make sushi. Take a note out the athlete's book and turn your gift into an experience that will bring you both joy.

Article continues below

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

Eat With Alfred

Similar: Personal Chef App

ESC: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Couples Gift Guide

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady

This will pull at your heart strings: Before the 2017 Superbowl, Gisele gifted the Patriots quarterback with a protection necklace, hoping it would keep him from getting hurt during the game. 

"She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she'd be really happy that I'm wearing it because she doesn't like anyone hitting me," he said during the post-game interview. "She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.' So that's what I try to do."

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

Macy's

While we don't know the exact necklace, we found one that should provide the same security.

Similar: Men's St. Michael Diamond Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel, Now $99

Article continues below

ESC: Couples Gift Guide, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

KCS / Splash News

Blake Lively & Ryan Renolds

For Valentine's Day, the actor purchased Anita Ko 18-karat rose-gold arrow earrings, Just Jared reports. While the exact pair goes for $4,775, you can find a similar pair for much less and gift your significant other with Blake-level style.

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

Jared

Similar: Arrow Ear Jacket Earrings 1/8 ct tw Diamonds 10K Rose Gold, Now $386.89

ESC: Couples Gift Guide, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Here's what Gwen is gifting Blake for Christmas: "But I think that, because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house—because he's too big—I'm like, OK, I'm gonna get you a couch and that's gonna be your Christmas present. I'm putting it outside so he can [have campfires]. I try to make him feel comfortable in LA."

Have a significant other that loves the outdoors? Spruce up your backyard to make them feel comfortable.

Article continues below

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

Riveria Pointe

Similar: Wicker Patio 6-Seat Track Arm Sectional with Cushions, $2,1699.99

ESC: Couples Gift Guide, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

To celebrate their anniversary, the actress gave her husband a wooden engraved box with their wedding date engraved on it, and placed a loving note inside, according to Life & Style. How sweet!

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

Bey-Berk

Similar: Wood Valet Jewelry Box, Now $63.99

Article continues below

ESC: Eric Decker, Jessie James, Couples Gift Guide

Doug Meszler / Splash News

Eric & Jessie James Decker

The reality star's gift to her husband may have a hidden message. For his birthday, she gave him a John Deere tractor, and he was stoked. Guess he was excited to cut the grass—talk about a win-win.

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

John Deere

Exact: Gas Automatic Lawn Tractor, $1499

ESC: Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Couples Gift Guide

George Pimentel/WireImage

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

For Valentine's Day, Reddit owner went with what he knew. "When you date a 'techie' you get these gifts," she said on Snapchat, capturing an image of her new vintage game console. 

Article continues below

ESC: Couples Gift Guide

Nintendo

Exact: Mini Retro 620 Video Game Console, Now $39.98

 DON'T STOP SHOPPING: More Celebrity 2017 Holiday Gift Guides Here

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , 2017 Holiday Gift Guide , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.