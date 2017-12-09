J. Lo's Gift to A. Rod Is Surprisingly Practical & More Couple Present Ideas

They light up your life, and now that you've lit the tree, there better be something good for them underneath.
The pressure to express your love through gifts is on, causing celebs to go big. Million dollar mansions, sport cars, private jets, Cartier bracelets—we're bound to see over-the-top gifts coming from our favorite celebrity couples. But hey, if you've got it, flaunt it, right? Well, lucky for us (read: those that aren't even considering a $50K+ gift), not all A-listers express their love through cash. During 2017, we've seen a number of thoughtful gifts that instantly made us transform into the heart-eyed emoji.
For example, after Jennifer Lopez was spotted with a custom bedazzled Starbucks tumbler (a gift from her manicurist), the internet went crazy. The accessory is a much better alternative to the generic coffee cup that the constantly-photographed triple threat was spotted with prior. However, now that's she sharing her limelight with beau Alex Rodriguez, he needed one, too. The result: a surprisingly masculine bedazzled tumbler, personalized with his name.
While we may not be able to afford a private jet, we're flying high knowing that a heartfelt gift always wins with a significant other. Check out the best celeb couple gifts of 2017 below!
Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto
J. Lo's custom bedazzled Starbuck tumbler allows the star to drink her coffee in style, so we can't blame Alex Rodriguez for wanting one, too. Thinking about his and her coffee tumblers? If you're DIY-inclined, you can bedazzle two plain tumblers. Or, you can purchase a sparkling mug that you can personalize for the same thoughtful approach.
Similar: Silver Faux Glitter Travel Mug, $26.35
Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images
Not the best cook? Russell Wilson's gift to Ciara is a thoughtful solution. To celebrate the singer's 32nd birthday, the football player arranged for a personal chef to come to their home and teach them how to make sushi. Take a note out the athlete's book and turn your gift into an experience that will bring you both joy.
Article continues below
Similar: Personal Chef App
BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
This will pull at your heart strings: Before the 2017 Superbowl, Gisele gifted the Patriots quarterback with a protection necklace, hoping it would keep him from getting hurt during the game.
"She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she'd be really happy that I'm wearing it because she doesn't like anyone hitting me," he said during the post-game interview. "She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.' So that's what I try to do."
While we don't know the exact necklace, we found one that should provide the same security.
Similar: Men's St. Michael Diamond Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel, Now $99
Article continues below
KCS / Splash News
For Valentine's Day, the actor purchased Anita Ko 18-karat rose-gold arrow earrings, Just Jared reports. While the exact pair goes for $4,775, you can find a similar pair for much less and gift your significant other with Blake-level style.
Similar: Arrow Ear Jacket Earrings 1/8 ct tw Diamonds 10K Rose Gold, Now $386.89
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Here's what Gwen is gifting Blake for Christmas: "But I think that, because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house—because he's too big—I'm like, OK, I'm gonna get you a couch and that's gonna be your Christmas present. I'm putting it outside so he can [have campfires]. I try to make him feel comfortable in LA."
Have a significant other that loves the outdoors? Spruce up your backyard to make them feel comfortable.
Article continues below
Similar: Wicker Patio 6-Seat Track Arm Sectional with Cushions, $2,1699.99
Jackson Lee / Splash News
To celebrate their anniversary, the actress gave her husband a wooden engraved box with their wedding date engraved on it, and placed a loving note inside, according to Life & Style. How sweet!
Similar: Wood Valet Jewelry Box, Now $63.99
Article continues below
Doug Meszler / Splash News
The reality star's gift to her husband may have a hidden message. For his birthday, she gave him a John Deere tractor, and he was stoked. Guess he was excited to cut the grass—talk about a win-win.
Exact: Gas Automatic Lawn Tractor, $1499
George Pimentel/WireImage
For Valentine's Day, Reddit owner went with what he knew. "When you date a 'techie' you get these gifts," she said on Snapchat, capturing an image of her new vintage game console.
Article continues below
Exact: Mini Retro 620 Video Game Console, Now $39.98
DON'T STOP SHOPPING: More Celebrity 2017 Holiday Gift Guides Here
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.