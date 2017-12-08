Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Celebrate One-Year Anniversary: Look Back at Their Sweetest Moments

Instagram
Love is in the air for Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty!
Exactly one year ago today, the young actress proved she was more than just a Disney starlet in Hairspray Live, but as she revealed today, it's also and her Doherty's anniversary! Unbeknownst to fans, the Descendants 2 co-stars' enviable romance was already in full swing last December—a full two months before Dove confirmed the relationship herself.
The 21-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot jumping into Thomas' arms and kissing him, "one year ago today."
Too cute, right? In a recent interview with Kode magazine, Doherty reflected on their first date and articulated just how much he cares for Dove a year into their relationship.
"Our first date was at a pancake cafe," the British-born actor dished. "It was one of those things were she was sat opposite me, drenched because it was raining outside, making terrible jokes that I was obliged to laugh at, and I kinda just fell in love with her."
He gushed, "I am the lucky one. She's just a wonderful human. She's so kind and loving, funny, extremely talented, has the most beautiful eyes, and puts up with me being weird. She's also weird, that's why it works so well. Dove's very down to earth and real."
See for yourself why Dove and Thomas are the real deal by reliving their sweetest moments below. Happy anniversary, you two!
Dinner for Two
Omg! The lovebirds share a Lady and the Tramp moment over a plate of spaghetti.
One Year Down, Forever to Go
Anniversary alert! The actress celebrates their milestone with a sultry snapshot.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Date Night Done Right
Dove and Thomas couple up for an evening out at the 75th Anniversary of The Golden Globes Award Season event in Los Angeles.
Pucker Up
Red lipstick never lies! The British actor wrote on Instagram, "kissing in the dark."
Game On
"Tonight, we are #belfastgiants," Thomas wrote during date night at a hockey game. "Cheers @belfastgiants for having us."
Me & You
Dove braves the cold by cuddling up to her main man and sporting a light pink puffer jacket.
Snuggle Buddies
"R they dating," Dove joked on Instagram when poking fun at the romantic rumors.
Double Trouble
"The moment of inertia," Thomas shared on Instagram as the couple had some fun with their latest selfies.
Cup of Love
Good morning you two! "Cheeks so rosy," Dove shared while enjoying a cup of coffee with her man.
Peace, Love, Selfies
"If anyone ever calls you weird, just remember that humans created normal and if we went back in time and changed normal to your weird, everyone would be weird but it would be normal," Thomas shared with his followers. "Do you."
Giddy Up
"6'0" || 5'2"," Dove captioned one of her pictures when getting an extra lift from her man.
Carpool Buddies
Car rides are always more fun when your significant other is by your side.
Love in the Air
"Imma be an option," Thomas shared with his followers while living it up in the City of Lights.
