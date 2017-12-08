E! News' Predictions for Which Celebs Might Be Getting Engaged Over the Holidays

Fri., Dec. 8, 2017

We hear wedding bells! 

The holidays are upon us, and that means there are bound to be a few celeb winter engagements! Which stars do we predict might be walking down the aisle in the new year? 

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been going strong this year, and maybe strong enough that an engagement is imminent. A source tells E! News that A-rod is prepping to ask J.Lo any day now. So what pop star was grinning from ear to ear after being asked about proposing to his girlfriend? 

Alex Rodriguez Gushes Over J.Lo's Work Ethic

See our other engagement predictions in the clip above! 

