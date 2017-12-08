How 2017 Completely Changed the Kardashians

The Kardashians might be the only family in pop culture in which, at the close of every year, a person could remark that it was "their craziest year yet" and that statement would be not hyperbole but cold, hard fact. They're a group of people who attract—and, yes, relish—in dramatic plot points and so far the Universe has continued to deliver for them.

If one year sees an Earth-shattering breakup, the following year will see two. If one year sees a pregnancy, the following year will see three.

And so, it's with confidence that we can say that 2017 was the Kardashian's craziest year yet. But unlike 2016, which was dubbed so because of an unspeakable crime and its repercussions, 2017 holds the moniker because of what it means for the future.