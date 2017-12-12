Nattie Neidhart Gets Lana Back WWE Style With an Embarrassing Promo on Total Divas

Revenge is a dish best served cold and Nattie Neidhart is serving it up at Nikki Bella's engagement dinner in Mexico.
After Lana TP'd Nattie's hotel room, the Smackdown Women's Champ hatched a plan to get Lana back.
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie takes a moment to toast Nicole, but what starts out as a congratulatory speech quickly turns into a roast.
"Lana makes another dig about me not knowing how to cut promos. So, I'm gonna give Lana a taste of her own medicine and I'm gonna grab the mic and give her the promo of her life," Nattie sneered.
"Here's that promo that I need to cut. I just want to stop and take a moment to congratulate one of my best friends, Nicole, on her engagement. And to our friend Lana, on her pregnancy," Nattie announced.
It's safe to say, Lana was not pleased.
"I'm not pregnant, I'm on my period right now," Lana told the group.
But just like the TP prank, Nattie insisted that the promo stunt was just a joke.
"This will be a lesson learned never to TP my room again," Nattie advised.
From there, it was tit for tat between the feuding friends.
"Don't ever cut a promo of me again or I'll cut a promo of you and make you cry," Lana warned. "In the two sentences you do in Russian," Nattie said, chuckling. "Two sentences? I'll make sure I do it in English for the no other languages that you speak, OK? And then tell me what, bitch!" Lana snapped.
