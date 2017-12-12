Pitch Perfect Vocabulary: Every Aca-Awesome Phrase You Need to Know Ahead of the Final Film

Calling all pitches!
The third and final installment of Pitch Perfect is about to hit theaters, and though we'd rather take a flying burrito to the chest than admit that, it's inevitable.
But before the Bellas hit the stage for their final riff-off, we've gotta get tuned up!
It's been more than two years since the release of Pitch Perfect 2, which means some of the aca-hilarious puns and phrases used in the movie may have slipped your memory.
But fear not!
We'll get you synced up just in time for the release of Pitch Perfect 3 by taking you through all the must-know vocabulary. From pitches to toners, we've got you covered.
Launch the video above for all the words and phrases you need to know!
Don't forget to catch Pitch Perfect 3 when it hits theaters on December 22.