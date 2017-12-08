Are Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Back Together? Why It "Could Happen Eventually"

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are not officially back together just yet.

The duo, who last split in Nov. 2016, are "hanging out" again. However, a source tells E! News, "They aren't back together, but it could happen eventually."

Two months after the couple's split, The Weeknd was spotted kissing Selena Gomez in Jan. 2017. The duo remained in a relationship until calling it quits in October.

And the insider reveals that Bella "never got over" The Weeknd after their split and was "completely stung by his relationship with Selena."