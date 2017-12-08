EXCLUSIVE!

Are Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Back Together? Why It "Could Happen Eventually"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Octavia Spencer

Saturday Savings: Pay Half the Price for Octavia Spencer's Holiday Skirt

Jenni Rivera, Latin Grammys, 2010

Five Years Without Jenni Rivera: The Moments Her Kids Wish She Were Here to See

Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet

Proof Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's Offscreen Relationship Is Even Cuter Than Their Onscreen One

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are not officially back together just yet.

The duo, who last split in Nov. 2016, are "hanging out" again. However, a source tells E! News, "They aren't back together, but it could happen eventually."

Two months after the couple's split, The Weeknd was spotted kissing Selena Gomez in Jan. 2017. The duo remained in a relationship until calling it quits in October.

And the insider reveals that Bella "never got over" The Weeknd after their split and was "completely stung by his relationship with Selena."

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Are ''Hanging Out'' Again: ''He Still Loves Her''

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid's Apartment

PapCulture / Splash News

"She is still in love with him and would love if things worked out," the source continues. "They have been talking and have seen each other. But it's about logistics and what makes sense and they both have very busy schedules that put them all over the map."

Last month, The Weeknd was photographed leaving Hadid's New York City apartment, just weeks after his split with Gomez.

"They definitely have a lot of chemistry and love for each other," a second source tells us. "It's easy between them, and they are very comfortable. Once Abel split with Selena, he knew he could rely on Bella to be there."

The insider shares, "They are both in different countries right now and are busy doing their own things, but still communicate. It is not serious between the two and they are not attached at the hip."

Would you like to see The Weeknd and Hadid get back together? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , The Weeknd , Exclusives , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.