Are Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Back Together? Why It "Could Happen Eventually"

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are not officially back together just yet.
The duo, who last split in Nov. 2016, are "hanging out" again. However, a source tells E! News, "They aren't back together, but it could happen eventually."
Two months after the couple's split, The Weeknd was spotted kissing Selena Gomez in Jan. 2017. The duo remained in a relationship until calling it quits in October.
And the insider reveals that Bella "never got over" The Weeknd after their split and was "completely stung by his relationship with Selena."
"She is still in love with him and would love if things worked out," the source continues. "They have been talking and have seen each other. But it's about logistics and what makes sense and they both have very busy schedules that put them all over the map."
Last month, The Weeknd was photographed leaving Hadid's New York City apartment, just weeks after his split with Gomez.
"They definitely have a lot of chemistry and love for each other," a second source tells us. "It's easy between them, and they are very comfortable. Once Abel split with Selena, he knew he could rely on Bella to be there."
The insider shares, "They are both in different countries right now and are busy doing their own things, but still communicate. It is not serious between the two and they are not attached at the hip."
