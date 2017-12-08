Lil Peep's Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Peep's cause of death has been revealed.

According to a toxicology report from the Pima County Medical Examiner and obtained by E! News, the 21-year-old rapper died from an overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax. His death was ruled accidental.

Mixing these two drugs can result in fatal side effects, as well as respiratory issues and coma.

Lil Peep's manager found the up-and-coming artist unresponsive in his tour bus on November 16, hours before he was set to take the stage at a Tuscon, Arizona nightclub. Authorities found drug paraphernalia and evidence of an overdose, but foul play was not suspected.

In the aftermath of his shocking death, artists including Post Malone and ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne paid tribute online.