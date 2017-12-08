Lil Peep's Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Peep's cause of death has been revealed.
According to a toxicology report from the Pima County Medical Examiner and obtained by E! News, the 21-year-old rapper died from an overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax. His death was ruled accidental.
Mixing these two drugs can result in fatal side effects, as well as respiratory issues and coma.
Lil Peep's manager found the up-and-coming artist unresponsive in his tour bus on November 16, hours before he was set to take the stage at a Tuscon, Arizona nightclub. Authorities found drug paraphernalia and evidence of an overdose, but foul play was not suspected.
In the aftermath of his shocking death, artists including Post Malone and ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne paid tribute online.
"F--k I don't know what to say," Thorne tweeted in response. "Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice." She added on Instagram, "Anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was. You guys know how great he was. Well, he was even more f--king great as a person."
In early December, Peep's family and friends gathered for an emotional memorial in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif., which was broadcast live on YouTube. The artist's (real name Gustav Åhr) mother eulogized her son's unconventional ways of life.
As she put it, "[Peep] saw how the cool kids who lived in the fancy neighborhoods looked down on his friends—and looked down on his own family who lived in an apartment and drove an old Nissan. Gus got fed up with that world. He rejected it and he rejected being molded into a box. When he locked himself in the garage and got his first tattoo, he began to make his rejection of the box public."
Lil Peep's first and only studio album, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1, was released in August. After his death, he re-entered Billboard's Social Top 50 Chart at No. 9.
TMZ was first to report the news of Peep's cause of death.