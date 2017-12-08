The Bachelor Season 22: Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s 29 Women

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 2:19 PM

Four Laurens. Three real estate agents. Two Brittanys (but with different spelling, obviously). One thing in common: they want to marry the Bachelor. 

Yes, it's that time of year: The Bachelor's 29 contestants for season 22, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., have been announced, and surprisingly, they all have pretty normal jobs. Are the days of professional dog lovers, hipsters and "Whabooms" behind us? 

Set to make their debut in the premiere on Monday, Jan. 1, some of the women viewers will meet include Annaliese, a fellow "kissing bandit," and Maquel, a photographer who decides to pull up in a race car in an attempt to impress Arie, 36, a race car driver. 

Everything We Know About The Bachelor Winter Games So Far

Here's the full list of contestants, along with their ages, jobs and hometowns: 





Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

ABC

Ali, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas

Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, Colorado

Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, California

Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, Florida

Rebecca (Becca), 27, publicist, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rebekah (Bekah), nanny, Los Angeles, California

Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, Florida

Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, Oregon

Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, California

Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, Texas

Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Chelsea, 29, real estate executive assistant, Portland, Maine

Jacqueline, 26, research coordinator, New York, New York

Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, North Carolina

Jennifer (Jenny), 25, graphic designer, Chicago, Illinois

Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, California

Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, California

Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, California

Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, Texas

 

Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, California

Lauren J., 33, recent master's graduate, New Roads, Louisiana

Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, Texas

Maquel, 23, photographer, Orem, Utah

Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, Utah

D'Nysha (Nysha), 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, South Carolina

Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, Illinois

Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, California

Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, Arkansas

Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, Tennessee

Check back with E! later for photos of all 29 women.

The Bachelor season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

