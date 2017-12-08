The Bachelor Season 22: Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s 29 Women

Four Laurens. Three real estate agents. Two Brittanys (but with different spelling, obviously). One thing in common: they want to marry the Bachelor.

Yes, it's that time of year: The Bachelor's 29 contestants for season 22, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., have been announced, and surprisingly, they all have pretty normal jobs. Are the days of professional dog lovers, hipsters and "Whabooms" behind us?

Set to make their debut in the premiere on Monday, Jan. 1, some of the women viewers will meet include Annaliese, a fellow "kissing bandit," and Maquel, a photographer who decides to pull up in a race car in an attempt to impress Arie, 36, a race car driver.