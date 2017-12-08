The Bachelor Season 22: Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s 29 Women

Four Laurens. Three real estate agents. Two Brittanys (but with different spelling, obviously). One thing in common: they want to marry the Bachelor.
Yes, it's that time of year: The Bachelor's 29 contestants for season 22, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., have been announced, and surprisingly, they all have pretty normal jobs. Are the days of professional dog lovers, hipsters and "Whabooms" behind us?
Set to make their debut in the premiere on Monday, Jan. 1, some of the women viewers will meet include Annaliese, a fellow "kissing bandit," and Maquel, a photographer who decides to pull up in a race car in an attempt to impress Arie, 36, a race car driver.
Here's the full list of contestants, along with their ages, jobs and hometowns:
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 29
Occupation: business owner
Hometown: Denver
ABC
Age: 32
Occupation: event designer
Hometown: San Francisco
ABC
Age: 25
Occupation: real estate agent
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Fla
Article continues below
ABC
Age: 27
Occupation: personal stylist
Hometown: Dallas
ABC
Age: 30
Occupation: executive assistant
Hometown: Miami Beach
ABC
Age: 25
Occupation: sports reporter
Hometown: Portland
Article continues below
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 27
Occupation: marketing manager
Hometown: Los Angeles
ABC
Age: 30
Occupation: tech recruiter
Hometown: Austin
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 26
Occupation: realtor
Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale
Article continues below
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 29
Occupation: real estate executive assistant
Hometown: Portland, Maine
ABC
Age: 30
Occupation: orthopedic nurse
Hometown: Anderson, SC
ABC
Age: 26
Occupation: research coordinator
Hometown: New York, New York
Article continues below
ABC
Age: 28
Occupation: social media manager
Hometown: Raleigh, NC
ABC
Age: 25
Occupation: graphic designer
Hometown: Chicago
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 26
Occupation: television host
Hometown: Santa Monica
Article continues below
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 26
Occupation: creative director
Hometown: Los Angeles
ABC
Age: 30
Occupation: fitness coach
Hometown: San Diego
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 25
Occupation: technology salesperson
Hometown: Dallas
Article continues below
ABC
Age: 26
Occupation: executive recruiter
Hometown: Los Angeles
ABC
Age: 33
Occupation: recent master's graduate
Hometown: New Roads, Louisiana
ABC
Age: 31
Occupation: social media manager
Hometown: Dallas
Article continues below
ABC
Age: 23
Occupation: photographer
Hometown: Orem, Utah
ABC
Age: 27
Occupation: restaurant owner
Hometown: Salt Lake City
ABC
Age: 23
Occupation: marketing associate
Hometown: Chicago
Article continues below
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Age: 27
Occupation: publicist
Hometown:Minneapolis
ABC
Age: n/a
Occupation: nanny
Hometown: Los Angeles
ABC
Age: 27
Occupation: commercial real estate manager
Hometown: Newport Beach
Article continues below
ABC
Age: 26
Occupation: physical therapist
Hometown: Weiner, Arkansas
ABC
Age: 25
Occupation: server
Hometown: Nashville
Any women standing out to you already? Who do you predict will receive Arie's final rose?
The Bachelor season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. on ABC.