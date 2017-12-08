Star Wars: The Last Jedi Stars Delight Fans on Global Press Tour

Fighting a war between the Resistance and the First Order is tiring, so the stars of Star Wars: The Last Jedi have spent the last few weeks just chilling out.

Just kidding! Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and many other members of the cast, as well as director Rian Johnson, have been traveling all over the world to promote the film, the anticipated second part of a third trilogy. Thousands of delighted fans have flocked to venues in places like Japan, Florida and California to catch a glimpse of their favorite Star Wars stars, especially when they interact with each other.

The group, which also includes the likes of Oscar Isaac (Poe), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), have appeared at fan conventions, movie premieres, talk shows and other events.