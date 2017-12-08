Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Migos Team Up for Futuristic "MotorSport" Video

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 12:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Aaron Carter, 30th Birthday

Aaron Carter Celebrates His 30th Birthday With New Music

Madonna Does What Before Her Concerts?!

Eminem

Eminem Raps About White Privilege in "Untouchable" Song

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Migos, MotorSport, Music Video

Quality Control Music, LLC and UMG Recordings, Inc.

When you combine Nicki Minajwith Cardi B and her fiancé Offset's hip-hop trio Migos, you know you're in for a ride that's out of this world!

The group, also made up of Quavo and Takeoff, feature the two female rappers in their new futuristic music video "Motorsport." The Migos men sport bright racing gear, while Cardi wears a sexy outfit made up of a strapless, plunging bodysuit and thigh-high boots, plus long, light blue wavy hair.

Rapping and dancing near a white Lamborghini, Nicki wears a silver chrome bodysuit and sheer vinyl overlay and almost floor-length pink braided hair.

Nicki Minaj's Sexiest Instagrams

The track "MotorSport" was released in October and contains sexually explicit lyrics.

It marks Migos' first collaboration with both Nicki and Cardi, best known for her single "Bodak Yellow." The latter had featured Offset of her song "Link" while he and Minaj are both featured on London on da Track's "No Flag."

Offset had proposed to Cardi in front of a sold-out crowd at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.