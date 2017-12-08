Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially Happening, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Returning

Big Little Lies season two is officially happening. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are on board for season two. A new direction, Andrea Arnold is coming on board of the seven-episode season. She will executive produce as well with Witherspoon and Kidman.
"I'm excited to announce the return of Big Little Lies," HBO's Casey Bloys said. "David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct. We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists."
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
"I'm thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists," Witherspoon said in a statement. "It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I'm beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea's unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team."
The cast of season one also included Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, James Tupper, Alexander Skarsgard and Iain Armitage. Other cast is expected to return, but not yet signed, according to HBO. The first season was based on Liane Moriarty's book with Kelley penning it for TV. Jean-Marc Vallée served as director.
Big Little Lies season one was a critical success and picked up numerous Emmys, including individual acting awards for Kidman, Dern and Skarsgård. After the series aired, discussion turned to whether or not there would be a second season. The first batch of episodes had a definitive ending. Spoiler alert: The women were united following the death of Skarsgård's character and the eventual cover-up.
"This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold," Kidman said in a statement. "What a journey this has been. I'm so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends."
HBO's official logline for the new season: "The subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."
Will you watch season two of Big Little Lies?
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!